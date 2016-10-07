版本:
BRIEF-Heat Biologics substantially reduces debt and reports proceeds of approximately $2.8 million

Oct 7 Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics substantially reduces debt and reports proceeds of approximately $2.8 million year to-date from the exercise of warrants

* Says that it has paid down $1.5 million on its commercial loan following recent exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

