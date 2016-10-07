版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Oracle announces final extension of tender offer for NetSuite to expire on Nov. 4

Oct 7 Oracle Corp :

* Oracle announces final extension of tender offer for NetSuite to expire on November 4

* The extension will be final extension that oracle is obligated to make under merger agreement

* If majority of netsuite's unaffiliated shareholders do not tender sufficient shares, Oracle will terminate its proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

