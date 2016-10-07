BRIEF-Corridor says enters into financial hedge

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Corridor Resources Inc
* Entered Financial Hedge For Period From December 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017 For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production
* Partially Shut-In Its Natural Gas Production In September
* Intends To Continue Such Partial Shut-In Until End Of November 2016
* Corridor Enters Into Financial Hedge
* Revised its Guidance From Guidance Previously Provided On May 12, 2016 And September 16, 2016
* Financial Hedge For 2,500 mmbtu Per Day Of Natural Gas Production At A Fixed Price Of $US6.50/mmbtu
* Sees Average Daily Natural Gas Production 5.9 mmscfpd For Period From April 1, 2016 To March 31, 2017
* Revised Guidance To Reflect Decision To Partially Shut-In Production And Enter Into A Financial Hedge
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing