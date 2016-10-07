版本:
BRIEF-Cabela's Inc obligated to pay bass pro shops termination fee of $126 mln if deal is terminated

Oct 7 Cabela's Inc :

* If deal is terminated under certain circumstances, bass pro group, llc would be obligated to pay co termination fee of $230 million

* Would be obligated to pay bass pro shops a termination fee of $126 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances Source text (bit.ly/2dYOZzr) Further company coverage:

