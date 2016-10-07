BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings estimated losses from Hurricane Matthew could be about $500 mln

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:
* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc prepares for Hurricane Matthew and highlights strength of catastrophe reinsurance program
* "While only a preliminary estimate, based on what we see now, estimated losses could be approximately $500 million"
* "Estimated loss scenario appears more favorable than 24 hours ago based on Hurricane Matthew's most recent trajectory"
* 2016-2017 reinsurance program provides first event coverage up to $1.9 billion in Florida
* Preliminary estimate of losses "well within" company's $1.9 billion catastrophe reinsurance coverage tower
* "Projected losses could be substantially lower than estimated loss guidance of $500 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: