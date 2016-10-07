版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd co's unit prices offering of senior secured notes

Oct 7 Transocean Ltd :

* Says will issue U.S. $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024

* Co's unit has priced an offering of senior secured notes - sec filing

* Says senior notes will bear interest at rate of 7.75% per annum Source text (bit.ly/2dxUvtj) Further company coverage:

