BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Corp announces David Lauren's new role as chief innovation officer

Oct 7 Ralph Lauren Corp :

* Announced David Lauren's new role as company's chief innovation officer

* Lauren will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of company in new role of vice chairman of board- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dEcUAu) Further company coverage:

