BRIEF-Coliseum capital management says proposed sale of Accuride not in "best interests" of shareholders

Oct 7 Coliseum Capital Management :

* Coliseum Capital Management sends letter to board of directors of accuride

* Proposed sale of accuride not in "best interests" of shareholders

* Owns approximately 19% of outstanding stock of Accuride

* Believe Accuride should consider public equity raise from current shareholders to facilitate refinancing senior notes

* Believes Accuride's shareholders should vote against transaction at special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

