BRIEF-Camping World Holdings shares open at $23.75 in debut, above IPO price of $22/share

Oct 7 Camping World Holdings Inc :

* Camping World Holdings Inc's shares open at $23.75 in debut, above IPO price of $22 per share Further company coverage:

