BRIEF-Xcel Energy files shelf offering of upto $588.5 million

Oct 7 Xcel Energy Inc :

* Files for shelf offering for investors to purchase shares of common stock upto $588.5 million, reinvest cash dividends in additional shares Source text - bit.ly/2dSahz1 Further company coverage:

