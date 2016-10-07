版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 sets quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share

Oct 7 Phillips 66 :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

