BRIEF-Anthem says use of Sarepta's eteplirsen not medically necessary for all indications

Oct 7 Anthem Inc

* Use of eteplirsen is considered investigational and not medically necessary for all indications

* The clinical benefit of treatment for DMD with Sarepta's eteplirsen, including improved motor function, has not been demonstrated Source text: bit.ly/2e9qGhu Further company coverage:

