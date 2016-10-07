版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil and Stewart-Haas racing extend partnership with multi-year deal

Oct 7 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Exxon Mobil and Stewart-Haas Racing extend partnership with multi-year deal

* Mobil 1 will have full primary sponsorships on all 4 Stewart-Haas racing premiere series cars at various points during race season

* Mobil 1 brand will be an associate sponsor of SHR's new Nascar Xfinity series for 2017 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

