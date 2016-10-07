版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash

Oct 7 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash

* Board of directors of endochoice unanimously approved terms of merger agreement

* Tender offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City (eastern) time on Nov 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

