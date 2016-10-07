BRIEF-Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash
* Board of directors of endochoice unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Tender offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City (eastern) time on Nov 4, 2016
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing