BRIEF-Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash

Oct 7 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific commences cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice for $8.00 per share in cash

* Board of directors of endochoice unanimously approved terms of merger agreement

* Tender offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City (eastern) time on Nov 4, 2016