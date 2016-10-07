版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals expects to file an investigational new drug application (IND) with FDA for its first IRAK inhibitor in 2017

Oct 7 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects to file an investigational new drug application (IND) with FDA for its first IRAK inhibitor in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

