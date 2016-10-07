BRIEF-Celgene Corp says data presented at ESMO 2016 adds to understanding of Abraxane as therapy for patients with historically challenging solid tumors

Oct 7 Celgene Corp :

* New data being presented from abound trials demonstrate continued benefit of abraxane/carboplatin doublet therapy in NSCLC

* Data presented at ESMO 2016 adds to understanding of Abraxane as a therapy for patients with historically challenging solid tumors

* Latest edition of ESMO lung cancer guidelines have been updated to recommend use of abraxane + carboplatin in patients with stage iv NSCLC