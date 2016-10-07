BRIEF-Celgene Corp says data presented at ESMO 2016 adds to understanding of Abraxane as therapy for patients with historically challenging solid tumors

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Celgene Corp :
* New data being presented from abound trials demonstrate continued benefit of abraxane/carboplatin doublet therapy in NSCLC
* Data presented at ESMO 2016 adds to understanding of Abraxane as a therapy for patients with historically challenging solid tumors
* Latest edition of ESMO lung cancer guidelines have been updated to recommend use of abraxane + carboplatin in patients with stage iv NSCLC
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing