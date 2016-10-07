版本:
BRIEF- Frank's International agrees to acquire Blackhawk Specialty Tools for about $321 mln

Oct 7 Frank's International Nv :

* Frank's International agrees to acquire Blackhawk Specialty Tools, adding specialty cementing and well intervention services and products to business line

* Merger consideration funded with cash on hand and Frank's equity

* Transaction is valued at approximately $321 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

