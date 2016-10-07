版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-HarbourVest says Old Mutual withdraws acceptance for SVG offer

Oct 7 HarbourVest Structured Solutions III L.P.:

* Notified by Old Mutual it has withdrawn letter of intent in respect of 13.7 million SVG shares representing about 8.8 pct of stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

