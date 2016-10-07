版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's to acquire RONA's preferred shares for C$24 per share

Oct 7 Lowe's Companies Inc :

* Lowe's agrees to acquire RONA's preferred shares for C$24 per share

* Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, that owns significant portion of preferred shares agreed to vote preferred shares in favour of deal

* Board of directors of rona has unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐