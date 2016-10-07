BRIEF-Alcobra says FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Alcobra Ltd :
* FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings
* FDA letter did not reference any clinical safety data observed in measure study or in previous human studies with MDX
* Division recommended that alcobra schedule a meeting to discuss a plan to collect additional human safety data in its development program
* Fda indicated that hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings in long-term animal studies with metadoxine
* Update from alcobra on recent fda communications
* Received written full clinical hold notice from division of psychiatry products of u.s. Food and drug administration
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing