BRIEF-Alcobra says FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings

Oct 7 Alcobra Ltd :

* FDA indicated in letter that clinical hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings

* FDA letter did not reference any clinical safety data observed in measure study or in previous human studies with MDX

* Division recommended that alcobra schedule a meeting to discuss a plan to collect additional human safety data in its development program

* Fda indicated that hold was placed due to electrophysiological neurologic findings in long-term animal studies with metadoxine

* Update from alcobra on recent fda communications

* Received written full clinical hold notice from division of psychiatry products of u.s. Food and drug administration