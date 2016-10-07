BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* WPT Industrial REIT announces agreements to acquire Minnesota and Ohio industrial properties
* Deal for $60,075,000
* Minnesota property is approximately 86% occupied and Ohio property is 100% occupied
* Purchase price will be satisfied with a combination of cash on hand
* Purchase price will be satisfied with assumption of a property level mortgage loan for Minnesota property
* Expect Minnesota property to be accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit upon stabilization
* Expect Ohio property to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit
* Expects to release further property details following closing of transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: