BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics announces publication of preclinical data supporting clinical translation of juvenile batten disease gene therapy

Oct 7 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :

* Abeona Therapeutics announces publication of preclinical data supporting clinical translation of Juvenile Batten disease gene therapy

* Results from study are first demonstration of successful systemic administration to restore CLN3 in vivo using SCAAV9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

