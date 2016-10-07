BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics announces publication of preclinical data supporting clinical translation of juvenile batten disease gene therapy

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces amendment to Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facility
* Dundee Energy Limited announces amendment to Dundee Energy limited partnership credit facility
Oct 7 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :
* Abeona Therapeutics announces publication of preclinical data supporting clinical translation of Juvenile Batten disease gene therapy
* Results from study are first demonstration of successful systemic administration to restore CLN3 in vivo using SCAAV9
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution and suspension of distribution reinvestment plan
