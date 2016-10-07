版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Full House Resorts commenced $5 million rights offering

Oct 7 Full House Resorts Inc :

* Full house resorts announces commencement of rights offering

* Net proceeds will be used to partially fund approximately $10 million of growth projects at existing properties

* Commenced a $5 million rights offering

* Expects to distribute non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of company's common stock for $1.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐