BRIEF-Florida Power & Light Co says expects more outages as hurricane Matthew remains a threat

Oct 7 Florida Power & Light Company:

* FPL responding to outages caused by hurricane Matthew

* As of 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, approximately 475,000 customers affected by hurricane Matthew remain without electricity

* Expects more outages as Matthew remains a threat to more than 1 million customers throughout Central and North Florida

* Expect to restore power to all customers in Miami-Dade, Broward counties, to majority of customers in Palm beach county by end of Oct. 7

* Expects to restore power to all customers in Palm beach county by Saturday, Oct. 8.