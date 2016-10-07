BRIEF-Beigene says updated data continue to show that BGB-3111 is well-tolerated

Oct 7 Beigene Ltd:

* Presents updated clinical data on BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenstrom'S macroglobulinemia at 9th international workshop on Waldenstrom'S macroglobulinemia

* Updated data continue to show that BGB-3111 is well-tolerated and highly active in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

* "We look forward to commencing a global phase iii study comparing BGB-3111 with Ibrutinib in WM patients this year"