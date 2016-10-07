版本:
BRIEF-HNI Corp approves closure of Orleans, Indiana office furniture manufacturing facility

Oct 7 HNI Corp:

* Approved closure of its Orleans, Indiana office furniture manufacturing facility

* Will consolidate Orleans production into existing domestic office furniture manufacturing facilities

* Estimated cash restructuring and other associated cash costs total $6.7 million

* Realignment will drive an expected profit improvement of $7.6 million annually beginning in 2018 Source text - (bit.ly/2dXCznE)

