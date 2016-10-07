版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Fxcm - "FXCM's systems,operations functioned without material adversity during GBP flash crash"

Oct 7 Fxcm Inc

* "Fxcm's risk committee will continue to closely monitor market movements"

* "Fxcm's systems and operations functioned without material adversity during GBP flash crash" Source text for Eikon:

