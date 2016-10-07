版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tryfon Natsis and Despoina Pantopoulou report 11.2 pct stake in American DG Energy

Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* Tryfon Natsis and Despoina Pantopoulou report a stake of 11.2 pct in American DG Energy Inc as of September 27, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dAdu2I

