BRIEF-Kite pharma presents 12-month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 Phase 1

Oct 7 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma Inc says encouraged that complete remission rate of 43 percent in phase 1 portion of study continues through month 12

* Co plans to report additional data on durability of response to KTE-C19 from phase 2 portion of ZUMA-1 in 2017

* Month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 phase 1 at the european society for medical oncology (ESMO) annual congress

* Kte-C19 related adverse events consisted predominantly of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity which were generally reversible