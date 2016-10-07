BRIEF-Kite pharma presents 12-month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 Phase 1

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Kite Pharma Inc :
* Kite Pharma Inc says encouraged that complete remission rate of 43 percent in phase 1 portion of study continues through month 12
* Co plans to report additional data on durability of response to KTE-C19 from phase 2 portion of ZUMA-1 in 2017
* Month follow-up data from ZUMA-1 phase 1 at the european society for medical oncology (ESMO) annual congress
* Kte-C19 related adverse events consisted predominantly of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity which were generally reversible
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar