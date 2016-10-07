版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says hurricane Matthew prompts about 200 cancellations

Oct 7 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Matthew Impacts Florida Central Coast, Flights Resume At MIA, FLL, PBI

* Proactively Canceled Roughly 80 Flights Saturday, Primarily For Airports In Northeast Florida And Georgia, South Carolina Coastline

* Impact To Coastal Florida Airports Has Prompted Roughly 200 Delta And Delta Connection Cancellations To The Region Friday Source (bit.ly/2dKui91) Further company coverage:

