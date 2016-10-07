BRIEF-DS Healthcare Group says some previously issued financial statements not to be relied upon - SEC filing

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 DS Healthcare Group Inc:
* Previous statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2014, statements for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Dec. 31, 2015 not to be relied upon
* Conclusion relates to correcting accounting treatment in adjustments which CFO, independent accounting firm became aware during audit
* Previously issued financial statements should not be relied upon because of errors identified in such financial statements - SEC filing
* As a result of the determination, company will restate its financial statements
* Restated audited financial statements for FY ended dec 31, 2014 to be in form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015
* Restatements to also be reflected in restated unaudited financial statements in amended form 10-Q's for 1st three quarters of FY ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar