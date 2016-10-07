BRIEF-Blackrock's Rieder says jobs report's data showed encouraging signs of labor market tightness

Oct 7 Blackrock's Rick Rieder :

* Think jobs report's details displayed encouraging signs of labor market tightness

* Think jobs report's details reinforced longstanding trends toward higher service-sector employment

* The uptick in labor force participation is even more impressive when judged alongside population aging

* In essence the tight labor markets do in fact appear to be drawing people back to work

* Nothing in Friday's jobs report data should derail the FED from a likely rate hike at its December policy meeting

* While job's data present a window to move policy rate at Nov meeting, we think FOMC will articulate policy view in Nov, but will not move that close to election

* The recent significant improvement in breakeven inflation levels in the market will be a continuing trend

* Think TIPS should be part of diversified fixed income portfolio going forward, as nominal interest rates can continue to trend moderately higher from here