BRIEF-Blackrock's Rieder says jobs report's data showed encouraging signs of labor market tightness

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Blackrock's Rick Rieder :
* Think jobs report's details displayed encouraging signs of labor market tightness
* Think jobs report's details reinforced longstanding trends toward higher service-sector employment
* The uptick in labor force participation is even more impressive when judged alongside population aging
* In essence the tight labor markets do in fact appear to be drawing people back to work
* Nothing in Friday's jobs report data should derail the FED from a likely rate hike at its December policy meeting
* While job's data present a window to move policy rate at Nov meeting, we think FOMC will articulate policy view in Nov, but will not move that close to election
* The recent significant improvement in breakeven inflation levels in the market will be a continuing trend
* Think TIPS should be part of diversified fixed income portfolio going forward, as nominal interest rates can continue to trend moderately higher from here
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: