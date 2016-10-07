版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 00:28 BJT

BRIEF-FirstEnergy says does not expect hurricane Matthew to impact co's service territories

Oct 7 FirstEnergy Corp:

* FirstEnergy utility crews mobilize to assist hurricane Matthew power restoration efforts in Florida

* "It's not expected that hurricane Matthew will impact any Firstenergy service territories" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

