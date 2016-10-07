版本:
BRIEF-Clipper Realty files for NYSE IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

Oct 7 Clipper Realty Inc :

* Files for NYSE IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Will apply to list common stock on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLPR"

* FBR is underwriter to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text bit.ly/2cZSoIe Further company coverage:

