BRIEF-Spark Energy files for stock shelf of up to $510.4 mln - SEC filing

Oct 7 Spark Energy Inc :

* Files for stock shelf of up to $510.4 million - SEC filing

* Stock shelf consists of $200 million for primary offering, $310.4 million for secondary offering Source text bit.ly/2dFhz5j Further company coverage:

