2016年 10月 8日

BRIEF-Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says CS300 aircraft awarded type validation by European Aviation Safety Agency

Oct 7 Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

* Bombardier cs300 aircraft awarded type validation by european aviation safety agency

* Bombardier's first cs300 aircraft delivery to airbaltic is scheduled for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

