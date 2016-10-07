版本:
BRIEF-BWR Exploration Inc finalizes Little Stull Lake Gold Project acquisition agreement with Puma Exploration Inc

Oct 7 BWR Exploration Inc:

* BWR Exploration Inc finalizes negotiations on a definitive acquisition agreement with Puma Exploration Inc on Little Stull Lake Gold Project, Manitoba

* As per agreement co can acquire 100% interest in Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Northern Manitoba from Puma Exploration Inc

* Closing of agreement subject to approval of TSX Venture Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra)

