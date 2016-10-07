BRIEF-Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei

Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei

* Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2d8X9Tb]