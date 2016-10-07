BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Frontier Communications:
* Frontier communications statement regarding FCC fact sheet on business data services
* Continues to oppose rate changes mandated for all carriers
* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017, would have revenue impact of about $10 million in 2017
* "we intend to mitigate potential effect of all rate reductions with incremental reductions in our expenses"
* Projects that reductions, if implemented on July 1, 2017 would have a revenue impact of approximately $20 million in 2018 and 2019
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar