公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-Parcom Deutschland reports 10.4 pct passive stake in Horizon Global

Oct 7 Parcom Deutschland I gmBH & Co. KG:

* Parcom Deutschland I GmBH & Co. KG Reports 10.4 Pct Passive Stake In Horizon Global Corp as of October 4, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2dkxRPL) Further company coverage:

