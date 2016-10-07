版本:
BRIEF-The Baupost Group dissolves stake in SunEdison Semiconductor

Oct 7 SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd

* The Baupost Group Llc previously reported 5.6 percent passive stake in SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd as of Aug 31, 2016

* Dissolves stake in SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd as of Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

