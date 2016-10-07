版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-KLA-Tencor says revenue and EPS for quarter ended Sept 30 would come within range it previously guided

Oct 7 KLA-Tencor Corp

* Tencor says would come within range it previously guided to in July 2016 with respect to shipments, revenue and EPS for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

