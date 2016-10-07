版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy says assessing damage and repairing outages from Hurricane Matthew

Oct 7 Duke Energy Corp

* As of 3 p.m., 162,800 customers, mostly in Orange, Seminole, Volusia And Lake counties were still without power

* Anticipates more outages to be reported as outer bands of storm continue to bring heavy wind and rain to Duke Energy service territory

* Power restorations are largely complete in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties

* Damage assessments and restoration efforts underway in heaviest hit parts of service area hit by Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

