BRIEF-Omnicell says Randy Lindholm resigned as a member of board

Oct 7 Omnicell

* Omnicell Inc says in connection with Lindholm's resignation, board adopted resolution reducing number of directors of co from 9 to 8

* On Oct 6, Randy Lindholm resigned as a member of board including his positions on compensation committee and mergers & acquisitions committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

