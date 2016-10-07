版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Inotek Pharm says on Oct. 4, co informed William McVicar that his employment will be ending

Oct 7 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* On October 4, 2016, co informed William McVicar that his employment will be ending - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dkVUOB) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐