BRIEF-Lockheed martin entered into an extension for its $2.5 bln credit agreement

Oct 7 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Effective October 7, 2016, entered into an extension agreement to its $2.5 billion five-year credit agreement dated as of October 9, 2015

* Amendment extends expiration date of credit agreement by one year from october 9, 2020 to October 9, 2021 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

