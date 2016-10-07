BRIEF-Barclays Bank - iPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Barclays Bank Plc
* SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that cannot be complied with in context of etns
* Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due course
* Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath MSCI India Index ETN
* IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to Indian equity securities
* SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and that positions being held in etn may only continue until December 31, 2020
* Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to be listed and publicly traded
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar