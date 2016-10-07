BRIEF-Barclays Bank - iPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI

Oct 7 Barclays Bank Plc

* SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that cannot be complied with in context of etns

* Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due course

* Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath MSCI India Index ETN

* IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to Indian equity securities

* SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and that positions being held in etn may only continue until December 31, 2020

* Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to be listed and publicly traded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: