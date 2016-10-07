BRIEF-Kajima is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 65 billion yen for 6 months ended Sept. 30 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Nikkei
* Kajima is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 65 billion yen ($630 million) for the 6 months ended Sept. 30 -Nikkei
* Kajima will likely upgrade its full-year earnings projections when releasing its first-half results - Nikkei
* Kajima Corp profit for the full year ending March 2017 will likely reach 116 billion yen, far above the 85 billion yen forecast- Nikkei Source text :
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: