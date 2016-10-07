BRIEF-Kajima is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 65 billion yen for 6 months ended Sept. 30 - Nikkei

Oct 7 Nikkei

* Kajima is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 65 billion yen ($630 million) for the 6 months ended Sept. 30 -Nikkei

* Kajima will likely upgrade its full-year earnings projections when releasing its first-half results - Nikkei

* Kajima Corp profit for the full year ending March 2017 will likely reach 116 billion yen, far above the 85 billion yen forecast- Nikkei Source text :