2016年 10月 8日

BRIEF-Caterpillar financial executes distribution agreement with William Blair & Company

Oct 7 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

* Agreement provides for sale of up to $8 billion aggregate principal amount of its variable denomination floating rate demand notes

* Executed distribution agreement with William Blair & Company L.L.C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

