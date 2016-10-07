版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Ellington Financial says estimated book value per common share as of Sept. 30 $19.84 on a diluted basis

Oct 7 Ellington Financial Llc

* Ellington financial llc says its estimated book value per common share as of september 30, 2016 was $20.12, or $19.84 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐